Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $195.79 million and $29.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005743 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00222128 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004382 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00551343 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.