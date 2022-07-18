Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 953 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

