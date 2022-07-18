Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

