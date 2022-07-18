Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 140 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

EXR stock opened at $169.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.58.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.