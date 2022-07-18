Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 371 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $181.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

