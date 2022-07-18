Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after buying an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after buying an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $257,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

MKC stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.