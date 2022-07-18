Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 147 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $279.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.36 and its 200-day moving average is $308.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

