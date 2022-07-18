Security National Bank of SO Dak Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

