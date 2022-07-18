Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Fortive were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.