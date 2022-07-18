Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises approximately 1.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 145,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.69 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

