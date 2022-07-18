Security National Bank of SO Dak Invests $187,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 5.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.51 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

