Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $266.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

