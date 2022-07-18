Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 150 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $197.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.01. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

