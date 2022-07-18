Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 1,575 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

