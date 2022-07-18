Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after buying an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $29,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $14,673,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.