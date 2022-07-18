Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0694 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $31.90 million and $3.16 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024274 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014369 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

