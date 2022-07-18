Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.92. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,333 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at $334,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at $3,369,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

