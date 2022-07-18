Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 7,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,331,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 62.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,592,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 134,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100,283 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Articles

