ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.63.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.9 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $431.91. 32,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.23 and its 200 day moving average is $515.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.02, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

