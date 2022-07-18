Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.2 %

SHAK stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.