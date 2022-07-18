Shard 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,038.00 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Shard has a market capitalization of $611,234.42 and $1,038.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

