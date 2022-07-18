Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYMGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TYM opened at GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Tertiary Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

About Tertiary Minerals

(Get Rating)

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.