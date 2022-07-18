Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of TYM opened at GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Tertiary Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.31 ($0.00).
About Tertiary Minerals
