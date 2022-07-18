Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TYM opened at GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Tertiary Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

About Tertiary Minerals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.

