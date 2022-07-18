Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 813.60 ($9.68).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 398 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £579.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2,211.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 526.86. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($10.35).

About Team17 Group

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

