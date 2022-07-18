Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 813.60 ($9.68).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 398 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £579.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2,211.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 526.86. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($10.35).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

