Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Grows By 78.1%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

