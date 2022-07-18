Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Grows By 78.1%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of Air Industries Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
