Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Decreases By 46.7%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. 15,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

