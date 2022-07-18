Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Decreases By 47.9%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bam Bam Resources Stock Up 12.1 %
OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,027. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
