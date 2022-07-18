Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Decreases By 47.9%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bam Bam Resources Stock Up 12.1 %

OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,027. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Bam Bam Resources alerts:

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.