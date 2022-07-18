Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Decreases By 31.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,848. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPTH. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

