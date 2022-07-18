Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Grows By 75.0%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

BMAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,254. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Mountain Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

