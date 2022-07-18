Short Interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Increases By 40.5%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,189.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,008,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.