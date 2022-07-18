Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Decreases By 39.2%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 793,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

