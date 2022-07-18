Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 67.6%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,060,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Confluent stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. 1,297,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,183. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 182,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,012 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

