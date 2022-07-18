Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declines By 46.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $34.68.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
