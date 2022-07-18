Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Increases By 85.0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
FCNCP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. 7,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCP)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.