Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Decreases By 39.7%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $57.79 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. Fraport has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $57.79.

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.