Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Drops By 30.0%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMSF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $260.25 and a twelve month high of $500.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

