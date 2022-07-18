Short Interest in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Grows By 50.0%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

