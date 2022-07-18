Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Decreases By 31.8%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Glucose Health Stock Down 11.5 %
Shares of Glucose Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. 43,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,671. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.
Glucose Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glucose Health (GLUC)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.