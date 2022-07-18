Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Decreases By 31.8%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of Glucose Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. 43,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,671. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Glucose Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

