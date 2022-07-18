Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Rises By 80.2%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the June 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.3 days.

GMO Internet Stock Performance

GMO Internet stock remained flat at $18.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. GMO Internet has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

