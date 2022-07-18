Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Rises By 72.7%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Monday. 11,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,305. Group Nine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Group Nine Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNAC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,521,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,834 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 58.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 691,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

