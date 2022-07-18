Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Grows By 90.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

HYMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,529,791. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hycroft Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

In other news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 781.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 686,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

