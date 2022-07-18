Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rises By 50.7%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,752,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,405. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

