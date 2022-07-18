Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Decreases By 30.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,575,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 659,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 296,488 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,773. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.