Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Declines By 28.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

KCCFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,054. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.