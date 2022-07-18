Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Declines By 28.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kutcho Copper Price Performance
KCCFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,054. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
