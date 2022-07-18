Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Declines By 44.9%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 942.5 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Shares of NPEGF remained flat at $18.70 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

