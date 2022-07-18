Short Interest in NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Drops By 50.0%

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
NSK Stock Performance
Shares of NSK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.50. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513. NSK has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.
About NSK
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NSK (NPSKY)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.