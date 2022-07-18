Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Decreases By 50.0%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 230,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 7,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

