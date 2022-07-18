Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 57.1%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $40,619.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PBHC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 25.53%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

