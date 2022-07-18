Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 27.2%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RenovoRx Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
