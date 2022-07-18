Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Expands By 75.0%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ REVH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

