Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Drops By 43.8%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 621,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.
Roche Stock Up 3.1 %
RHHVF traded up $10.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.51. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.80 and a 200-day moving average of $365.97. Roche has a one year low of $299.01 and a one year high of $430.00.
About Roche
