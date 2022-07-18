Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Drops By 43.8%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 621,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Roche Stock Up 3.1 %

RHHVF traded up $10.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.51. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.80 and a 200-day moving average of $365.97. Roche has a one year low of $299.01 and a one year high of $430.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

